Swinney Camp Notebook: Day 2, Session 2

Swinney Camp Notebook: Day 2, Session 2

Recruiting

Swinney Camp Notebook: Day 2, Session 2

The first session of the Dabo Swinney Football Camp rolled along with another workout Wednesday afternoon.

TCI was on hand for the first three periods of the workout. Here’s some notes from what we observed — LINK.

, , Feature, Hero, Recruiting

More TCI

Latest

reply
1d

The first session of the Dabo Swinney High School football camp is underway.  TCI was on hand to watch part of the first session Tuesday afternoon. Check out some of the action in TCI’s Photo Gallery!

More The Clemson Insider
Home