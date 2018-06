Calhoun (Ga.) 2019 tight end Davis Allen received an offer from Clemson on Wednesday, TCI has confirmed.

Allen (6-5, 220) competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp on Wednesday.

He is teammates at Calhoun High School with 2019 Clemson commitment Brannon Spector.

Allen also has offers from schools such as Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Duke and Minnesota.

Clemson also played host to Allen on March 5.