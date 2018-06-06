Tigers offer son of former Clemson coach

Dallas (Texas) Highland Park 2020 quarterback Chandler Morris has received an offer from Clemson, he announced via social media Wednesday night.

Morris, the son of former Clemson offensive coordinator Chad Morris, competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Had a great time at Clemson’s camp! Excited to receive an offer to play for Clemson!!” Chandler wrote in a Twitter post.

Clemson’s offer marks the first for Chandler.

Chandler is of course very familiar with Clemson, having spent a lot of time around the program during his father’s tenure as the Tigers’ OC from 2011-14.

“I love the family atmosphere that Clemson has,” he told The Clemson Insider recently.

Chandler is expected to take over as the starting quarterback this upcoming season for Highland Park High School, which has won back-to-back state championships.

As a sophomore last season, he completed 10-of-24 passes for 123 yards while serving as the backup to Arkansas 2018 signee John Stephen Jones, the grandson of longtime Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.