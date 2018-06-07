Clemson offers linebacker after Swinney Camp

Clemson has extended a preferred walk-on offer to Jacksonville (Fla.) Bishop Kenny 2019 linebacker Bryce Mullenix, he announced via social media Thursday afternoon.

Mullenix competed during all three days of the first session of the Dabo Swinney Camp, which concluded Thursday morning.

“I am pleased and humbled to announce that I have received a preferred walk-on offer to play football at Clemson University,” Mullenix wrote in a Twitter post. “I am grateful to Coach Swinney, Coach Venables, Coach Turnipseed and the rest of the coaching staff for believing in me and giving the opportunity.”

Mullenix didn’t play much last season due to injury, but was a standout performer at the Swinney Camp and drew a lot of attention from Brent Venables.

His father was teammates at Alabama with Dabo Swinney and other members of Clemson’s staff.