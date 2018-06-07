Florida OL prospect, parents loved Swinney Camp

One of the standout underclassmen prospects at the Dabo Swinney Camp this week was Madison (Fla.) County offensive tackle Zane Herring.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound sophomore picked up offers from Florida State and Tennessee in April and May, respectively. UAB and Tulane have also offered the class of 2020 recruit.

Herring competed at Clemson’s camp on Wednesday. It was his first time on campus.

“I enjoyed the atmosphere Clemson had,” he said, “and the coaches that were there don’t try to be your buddy. They are your family, hard on you but lots of love and very honest with you.

“But the camp was great. I liked the way coach Swinney and the other coaches put the camp together. If I did something wrong or if my technique needed a little more work, a coach would be right on it trying to help me out. I feel like I got a lot better coming up to Clemson. … Overall it was a great experience and I’ll definitely be back.”

Herring made the trip to Clemson with his parents, who were equally impressed by the experience.

“They loved it,” Herring said. “It was something different because me and my dad have only been to UF and FSU, so it was new and we really enjoyed everything about the campus and camp.

“This was actually the first college visit my mom has gotten to go on, and she was just amazed. I’d look at her and she’d have a big smile on her face, and I’d ask her how she likes it and all she could ever say is ‘it’s amazing.’ I think they both enjoyed it just as much as me. They also love the coaches and what they are about.”

Herring’s camp performance received high marks from Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell.

“Coach Caldwell said he liked my footwork, flexibility, and movement,” Herring said. “Said to keep working hard and keep doing what I’m doing.”

Herring’s offer list will continue to grow moving forward as he shows off his talent to college coaches.

If Clemson offers, it would be a top contender for Herring.

“I really like Clemson and the coaches,” he said. “I feel like I connected really well with all the coaches I talked to.”

Herring’s offensive line coach at Madison County is former Clemson offensive lineman Bobby Hutchinson, who played under Tommy Bowden.