O-lineman earns Clemson offer at Swinney Camp

Clemson has offered Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass 2020 offensive lineman Walker Parks, he announced via social media Thursday afternoon.

Parks (6-5, 250) competed at the first session of the Dabo Swinney Camp this week.

“After a great camp I am extremely honored to receive an offer from Clemson University,” he wrote in a Twitter post.

Clemson joins Kentucky, Louisville, Northwestern, Purdue, Vanderbilt, Cincinnati, Marshall and Toledo on Parks’ offer sheet.

Parks attended games at Louisville and Penn State toward the end of last season. He has visited Kentucky, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Tennessee and Cincinnati this year.

His father, David Parks, played football at Kentucky.

After a great camp I am extremely honored to receive an offer from Clemson University pic.twitter.com/yTgG1urgan — walker (@walkerparks64) June 7, 2018