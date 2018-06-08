Clemson offers 5-star LB

Upland (Calif.) five-star linebacker Justin Flowe Jr. picked up a scholarship offer from Clemson on Friday night.

Flowe (6-3, 225) is ranked as the No. 2 outside linebacker in the class of 2020.

“Just received a Dream Scholarship Offer from Clemson University,” Flowe wrote in a post on Twitter.

Flowe lists over 30 total offers, including offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Southern Cal, Texas and UCLA.

As a sophomore last season, Flowe filled up the stat sheet as he posted 119 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, six sacks, four quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles, five pass deflections and an interception.

He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 prospect from California, No. 2 outside linebacker and No. 4 overall prospect in the 2020 class.