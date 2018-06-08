Clemson offers top-100 safety

Clemson offers top-100 safety

Recruiting

Clemson offers top-100 safety

Lakeland (Fla.) Kathleen four-star safety Brendan Gant announced an offer from Clemson on Friday.

Gant (6-2, 175) is ranked as high as the No. 3 safety and No. 57 overall prospect in the 2019 class (Rivals).

He visited Clemson on Tuesday as part of a bus tour with a group of prospects from Florida.

“Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University,” he wrote in a Twitter post Friday afternoon.

Gant was committed to Alabama before reopening his recruitment in April.

He also has offers from Florida State, Florida, Miami, LSU, Georgia, Auburn and Ohio State, among others.

, , Recruiting

More TCI

Latest

reply
2hr

Clemson offensive line target Adrian Medley of Pensacola (Fla.) High School returned to campus for a visit during the Dabo Swinney Camp this week. Medley (6-4, 305) made the trip with fellow rising senior (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home