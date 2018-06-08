Clemson offers top-100 safety

Lakeland (Fla.) Kathleen four-star safety Brendan Gant announced an offer from Clemson on Friday.

Gant (6-2, 175) is ranked as high as the No. 3 safety and No. 57 overall prospect in the 2019 class (Rivals).

He visited Clemson on Tuesday as part of a bus tour with a group of prospects from Florida.

“Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University,” he wrote in a Twitter post Friday afternoon.

Gant was committed to Alabama before reopening his recruitment in April.

He also has offers from Florida State, Florida, Miami, LSU, Georgia, Auburn and Ohio State, among others.