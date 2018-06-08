In-state LB talks new offer from Clemson

Swansea (S.C.) 2019 linebacker Gregory Williams competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp on Wednesday and impressed with his performance.

Then on Friday, Williams (6-4, 230) received a scholarship offer from Clemson defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Brent Venables.

“Coach Venables told me to call him and he told me the great news on the phone,” Williams told TCI. “He was real pumped about giving me an offer and he said he loved the way I worked at camp.”

Clemson became the second Power Five offer for Williams, who also has offers from Missouri, Georgia State, Coastal Carolina, Troy, East Carolina, UCF, Marshall, Western Kentucky, Old Dominion, Kent State and The Citadel.

“It means a lot getting an offer from a great defensive school as a defensive guy,” Williams said of the Clemson offer, “and good as an in-state guy because you have the chance to stay close to home and play for a team.”

Although he lives in the Palmetto State, Williams says he didn’t grow up a fan of Clemson or South Carolina.

“I grew up liking the SEC conference and the ACC conference,” he said. “I didn’t really have a team.”

Besides the schools on his offer sheet, Williams said he is getting interest from the Gamecocks and Virginia Tech. He plans to camp at Virginia Tech on Sunday.