Tigers move up with OL Medley

Clemson offensive line target Adrian Medley of Pensacola (Fla.) High School returned to campus for a visit during the Dabo Swinney Camp this week.

Medley (6-4, 305) made the trip with fellow rising senior offensive lineman and teammate Hunter Rayburn, who also has an offer to play for the Tigers.

“I loved it,” Medley said of the visit. “Everything (stood out), getting to meet the coaches, seeing all of the engineering classes and buildings and the weight room, and seeing how Coach Caldwell coaches everyone up.”

Medley and Rayburn visited Clemson together in early March as well.

This time around, Medley was able to spend more time with offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell.

“I like the guy,” Medley said. “He is really a great coach. I like everything he teaches.”

Caldwell explained to Medley how he would fit in at Clemson should he choose to play there.

“That I would most likely play my freshman year and I would be playing tackle,” Medley said, “and it would be a great school to play at.”

Medley intends to make his college decision by the end of the summer.

According to Medley, Clemson has moved up on his list of choices following the visit. He holds more than 30 offers in total.

“It helped (them) big time,” he said. “They’re top two right now.”

Medley cited Texas A&M and UCF as two of his other favorites.

He and Rayburn will take an official visit to Texas A&M this weekend, and Medley is planning to officially visit UCF from June 22-24. Medley and Rayburn made an unofficial visit to Florida State on Thursday after departing from Clemson on Tuesday afternoon.

The Clemson Insider also spoke with Rayburn, who likewise enjoyed the Clemson visit.