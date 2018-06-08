Tight end earns Clemson offer, nearing decision

Clemson extended several new offers during the first session of the Dabo Swinney Camp this week.

One of the recipients was Calhoun (Ga.) 2019 tight end Davis Allen.

“It felt really good,” Allen told TCI. “I was really excited and was glad my parents got to be there, and they were real excited. So all in all it was a really good day.”

Allen (6-5, 220) competed at the Swinney Camp on Wednesday morning. After the workout, he and his parents were informed of his offer by tight ends coach Danny Pearman and area recruiter Brandon Streeter.

“They said that I checked off all the boxes that they were looking for, and they’re real excited and they were looking forward to what the future holds,” Allen said.

Swinney took time to speak individually with Allen during the workout.

“I think he’s a real cool guy,” Allen said. “He’s a lot different than a lot of coaches. He’s a real down-to-earth type dude and is really fun to be around.”

Allen is teammates at Calhoun High School with Clemson 2019 commitment Brannon Spector, who also participated in the camp this week.

“I’ve grown up with Brannon,” Allen said. “We’ve known each other since we were about 3, were in the same classes when we were little growing up… I know him, I know Baylon, I know Blair, their sister; I know all of them and we’re good friends with their family.”

Clemson joins schools such as Vanderbilt, Duke, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech and Ole Miss on Allen’s offer list.

Allen said his recruitment is down to Clemson and Vanderbilt, and that he could possibly visit Vandy before making his decision. Regardless, it won’t be long until he commits.

“I think it will be here soon,” he said. “I should definitely have a decision by the end of the month, maybe before that, but I don’t know exactly when.

“I’m just going to kind of let everything settle in after (Wednesday), sit down and talk with my parents and we’ll go from there.”

Clemson has made a profound impression on Allen, who visited campus in March as well.

“There’s nothing negative you can say about it, which I like,” he said. “It checks off all the boxes for me. … It’s a different vibe than other schools. It’s just a really cool college town.”