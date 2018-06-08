What They Are Saying: Recruits on Swinney Camp

The first high school session of the Dabo Swinney Football Camp began on Tuesday and concluded Thursday. A slew of prospects made their way to Clemson for the camp.

Check out what some of those recruits are saying about the Swinney Camp:

Chandler Morris, 2020 QB, Dallas, Texas:

Had a great time at Clemson’s camp! Excited to receive an offer to play for Clemson!! #Allin pic.twitter.com/i2R9fOa48S — Chandler Morris (@Chandleram4) June 7, 2018

Jalyn Phillips, 2019 DB, Lawrenceville, Ga.:

Extremely Blessed to have received an offer from Clemson University! #We2deep19 🐅 pic.twitter.com/5DcfPu8Bte — JP⁵ (@jalyn_phillips) June 6, 2018

Walker Parks, 2020 OL, Lexington, Ky.:

After a great camp I am extremely honored to receive an offer from Clemson University pic.twitter.com/yTgG1urgan — walker (@walkerparks64) June 7, 2018

John Williams, 2020 OL, Canton, Ga.:

Hunter Rayburn, 2019 OL, Pensacola, Fla.:

Had a great time yesterday at Clemson pic.twitter.com/IAjBIjqtZp — Hunter Rayburn (@rayburn_hunter) June 6, 2018

Briggs Kearse, 2020 OL, Barnwell, S.C.:

Had a great week of camp at Clemson. I learned a lot from all my coaches and thank you to all of them. @Coach_MavMorris @TAustin1114 @OLCoachCaldwell pic.twitter.com/Hf79cGh0Ed — Briggs Kearse (@BriggsKearse) June 7, 2018

Ze’Vian Capers, 2020 WR, Cumming, Ga.:

Nick Jackson, 2019 LB, Atlanta, Ga.:

Had a great time visiting Clemson University today!! pic.twitter.com/gBMXYEqf60 — Nick Jackson (@nickjhoops) June 6, 2018

Shamar McCollum, 2019 DL, Dillon, S.C.:

Bryce Damous, 2019 TE, Huntington, W.Va.:

Had a great time camping at Clemson for 3 days #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/mWeWxKFqZq — Bryce Damous (@b_dub113) June 7, 2018

Trey Zimmerman, 2020 OL, Roswell, Ga.: