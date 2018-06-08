What They Are Saying: Recruits on Swinney Camp

What They Are Saying: Recruits on Swinney Camp

The first high school session of the Dabo Swinney Football Camp began on Tuesday and concluded Thursday. A slew of prospects made their way to Clemson for the camp.

Check out what some of those recruits are saying about the Swinney Camp:

Chandler Morris, 2020 QB, Dallas, Texas:

Jalyn Phillips, 2019 DB, Lawrenceville, Ga.:

Walker Parks, 2020 OL, Lexington, Ky.:

John Williams, 2020 OL, Canton, Ga.:

Hunter Rayburn, 2019 OL, Pensacola, Fla.:

Briggs Kearse, 2020 OL, Barnwell, S.C.:

Ze’Vian Capers, 2020 WR, Cumming, Ga.:

Nick Jackson, 2019 LB, Atlanta, Ga.:

Shamar McCollum, 2019 DL, Dillon, S.C.:

Bryce Damous, 2019 TE, Huntington, W.Va.:

Trey Zimmerman, 2020 OL, Roswell, Ga.:

4hr

Lakeland (Fla.) Kathleen four-star safety Brendan Gant announced an offer from Clemson on Friday. Gant (6-2, 175) is ranked as high as the No. 3 safety and No. 57 overall prospect in the 2019 class (Rivals). (…)

5hr

Clemson offensive line target Adrian Medley of Pensacola (Fla.) High School returned to campus for a visit during the Dabo Swinney Camp this week. Medley (6-4, 305) made the trip with fellow rising senior (…)

