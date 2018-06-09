Big Georgia OL enjoys Swinney Camp

Cumming (Ga.) North Forsyth offensive tackle Jeremy James returned to Clemson on Wednesday to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound rising senior also participated in the Swinney Camp last summer.

“I enjoyed it a lot,” James said. “It was nice to work with coach (Robbie) Caldwell again. I just got to spend more one-on-one time with coach Caldwell and get to know him more as a person and as a coach.”

One of the offensive linemen in the class of 2019 under evaluation by Clemson, James received positive feedback on his performance from offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell.

Could an offer from the Tigers be coming?

“He really likes me,” James said of Caldwell, “and will get back to me in a few weeks after camps are over.”

James really likes Caldwell, as well.

“He’s very straightforward,” James said. “If you respect him and do what he says he is very easy to get along with.”

James has seen his recruitment take off this year as he’s collected offers Power Five offers from Miami, Ole Miss, West Virginia, Iowa State, Nebraska, Maryland, Indiana, North Carolina, Louisville and Boston College. NC State and Duke were first to offer last year.

He is looking to make his commitment decision by the middle of his upcoming senior season, if not at the end of the summer.

The Tigers would immediately become one of his top choices should they offer.

“Clemson would definitely be a school that would jump into my top five,” James said.

James has visited Clemson several times, including to watch a spring practice in April.

He also camped at Auburn on Saturday and will camp at Florida this Friday.

Clemson assistant Brandon Streeter checked in on James at his school during the spring evaluation period.