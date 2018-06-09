Nation's No. 1 OT recaps Clemson visit

Clemson has had success with recruiting blue-chip offensive linemen from the state of Ohio in the last couple of years.

On Friday, the Tigers played host to an offensive lineman who is not only ranked as the No. 1 prospect in Ohio, but also the nation’s No. 1 offensive tackle for the 2020 class.

St. Xavier High School (Cincinnati) five-star Paris Johnson Jr. made his first visit to Clemson with his mother and sister.

“We really enjoyed the visit,” Johnson told The Clemson Insider, “and the great hospitality.”

Several parts of the experience stood out to the 6-foot-7, 275-pound recruit.

“The highlight was our time included getting around campus; spending time with the coaching staff and former teammate, Matt Bockhorst; putting on the uniforms; and seeing the facilities,” Johnson said.

“Clemson’s facilities are elite,” he added.

Johnson enjoyed catching up with Clemson redshirt freshman offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst, his former teammate at St. Xavier.

“It was great to spend time with Matt,” he said. “He loves it at Clemson.”

In 2017, Bockhorst became the first Clemson signee from the state of Ohio since Cole Stoudt in 2011. The Tigers followed that up by signing five-star offensive lineman Jackson Carman from Cincinnati in December.

Clemson extended an offer to Johnson in December. He also has offers from Alabama, Auburn, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Stanford, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Miami, LSU, Oklahoma, Penn State and many others.

Before checking out Clemson, Johnson visited Georgia on Thursday, Florida State on Monday, Auburn on Sunday and Alabama on Saturday.

He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 prospect in Ohio, No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 7 overall prospect for the class of 2020.