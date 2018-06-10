Allen commits to Clemson

Just a few days after being offered by Clemson, Calhoun (Ga.) 2019 tight end Davis Allen has committed to the Tigers.

Allen (6-5, 220) announced the decision via Twitter on Sunday night.

He competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp on Wednesday morning. After the workout, he was informed of his offer by tight ends coach Danny Pearman and area recruiter Brandon Streeter.

“They said that I checked off all the boxes that they were looking for, and they’re real excited and they were looking forward to what the future holds,” Allen told The Clemson Insider last week.

Allen chose Clemson over offers from schools such as Vanderbilt, Duke, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech and Ole Miss.

Prior to the Swinney Camp, he also visited Clemson in March.

“There’s nothing negative you can say about it, which I like,” he said of Clemson. “It checks off all the boxes for me. … It’s a different vibe than other schools. It’s just a really cool college town.”

Allen’s teammate Brannon Spector is also committed to the Tigers.

Allen, the son of former Georgia linebacker John Allen, becomes the 13th member of Clemson’s 2019 recruiting class.

He is the second tight end commitment in the class, joining Riverdale (Ga.)’s Jaelyn Lay.