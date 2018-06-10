Clemson impresses father of quarterback prospect

One of the top quarterback prospects at the Dabo Swinney Camp this past week was Cornelius (N.C.) Hough’s Drake Maye.

Although he is just a rising sophomore, the class of 2021 recruit has already earned scholarship offers from Tennessee and West Virginia, and many more offers figure to come his way moving forward.

Maye (6-3, 180) arrived to Clemson on Wednesday before competing during the final workout of the Swinney Camp on Thursday morning. He made the trip with his father, Mark.

“It’s great,” Mark told The Clemson Insider. “What a great place. Awfully impressive. Everything down here is first class, and you have coach Swinney… It’s a great place. It’s hard to beat.”

Mark is a longtime friend of Clemson assistant and Charlotte native Danny Pearman.

“I’ve known coach Pearman for a long time,” Mark said. “I grew up with him.”

Drake also participated in a camp at North Carolina this weekend and may camp at Tennessee this week.

He and his father hadn’t been to Clemson for the Swinney Camp before last week, and it certainly didn’t disappoint.

“He’s got a lot of stuff with high school so it’s hard to work them (the camps) in,” Mark said, “but I wanted to make sure we got down here for sure.”

Mark’s eldest son, Luke, was recruited by Clemson and is a rising senior basketball standout at North Carolina.

Mark was an outstanding athlete himself. He played football, basketball and baseball at Independence High School in Mint Hill, N.C., and played football at UNC.