Clemson makes top group for No. 1 Illinois prospect

Crystal Lake (Ill.) South four-star offensive tackle Trevor Keegan named Clemson one of his top six schools on Sunday via social media.

Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State also made the top group for Keegan, who is unanimously ranked by the major recruiting services as the No. 1 prospect in Illinois for the 2019 class.

“First off, I would like to thank each coach that has recruited me and offered me a scholarship to continue my academic and athletic career, I truly appreciate it!” Keegan wrote in a Twitter post. “It has been an honor to meet all the coaches throughout this process. With that being said, I have narrowed the list of schools of which I will be concentrating on!”

Keegan (6-6, 310) owns more than two dozen offers in total.

The Tigers offered him during his visit to Clemson on June 2.

He is ranked as high as the No. 17 offensive tackle and No. 104 overall prospect in the 2019 class by 247Sports.