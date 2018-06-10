Clemson offers 4-star Ohio DL

Clemson has offered Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton 2020 four-star defensive end Darrion Henry, he announced via social media Sunday.

Henry (6-6, 260) visited Clemson on Saturday.

“Blessed to Receive an Offer from Clemson,” Henry wrote in a Twitter post.

Henry also owns offers from Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin, among others.

As a sophomore last season, Henry recorded 38 tackles, three fumble recoveries, two interceptions and a defensive touchdown.

He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 2 prospect from Ohio, No. 4 strong-side defensive end and No. 85 overall prospect for the class of 2020.

Clemson also played host this weekend to Cincinnati (Ohio) St. Xavier five-star offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr., the top-ranked prospect in the Buckeye State for the 2020 class.