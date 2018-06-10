In-state OL 'enjoyed every minute' of Swinney Camp

Barnwell (S.C.) 2020 offensive lineman Briggs Kearse made his way back to Clemson for the Dabo Swinney Camp this past week.

The rising junior had made a couple of visits to Tiger Town before, but this marked his first time participating in the Tigers’ annual summer camp.

“I enjoyed every minute of it,” Kearse told TCI. “It was a great experience.”

Kearse (6-3, 300) cited his time around Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell as the highlight.

“It would definitely have to be getting to work with Coach Caldwell and seeing how he would coach me if I were one of his players,” he said. “Working with Coach Caldwell was a great experience and I learned a lot in the time I was there.”

Kearse, who competed during the full three-day camp session, heard good things from Caldwell about his performance.

“He said that he liked what he saw and that I need to get my feet a little faster but I did a pretty good job,” Kearse said.

Kearse feels his camp showing was solid, but he isn’t satisfied.

“I feel like I did pretty good but I definitely have room to get better,” he said. “I have a long ways to go but the camp definitely helped me move further along.”

Kearse also visited Clemson for the Wake Forest game last season as well as this spring to tour the facilities and watch a practice. He plans to return during the upcoming season.

His area recruiter for the Tigers, Todd Bates, stopped by his school twice during the spring evaluation period.

Kearse received Class 2A all-state honors as a sophomore last season.

He has also camped at Duke and NC State and will camp at Georgia, South Carolina and Furman this summer as well.