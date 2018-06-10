Swinney Camp standout talks Clemson offer

After excelling at the Dabo Swinney Camp this past week, Jacksonville (Fla.) Bishop Kenny linebacker Bryce Mullenix has earned the opportunity to be a part of Swinney’s program.

The class of 2019 prospect received a preferred walk-on offer from Clemson at the conclusion of the camp Thursday.

“It’s a dream come true,” Mullenix told TCI. “I love the culture that Dabo created there. I just love the environment. He makes everybody feel like family, and I love how he coaches at camp and how involved he is in it.”

Mullenix (6-1, 220) competed for the duration of the three-day camp session. His performance caught the attention of Clemson defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Brent Venables.

“He said I was a tough player, had good grit and that I worked hard and I played at the level that he wanted me to play at,” Mullenix said. “He said I am the type of player that he would like to coach.”

Mullenix’s father played at Alabama with Swinney and several other members of Clemson’s staff.

Now, Mullenix has the chance to play for Swinney.

“It’s cool,” he said. “Dabo makes me feel like his son. He’s like that with all people.”

Mullenix missed most of last season with a lower back injury but is back to full health. He is drawing interest from some of the service academies and figures to get a look from more programs this upcoming season.

The rising senior plans to camp at Navy later this month. He participated in the Swinney Camp a couple of years ago as well.