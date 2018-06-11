Allen on commitment decision: 'I never got off cloud nine'

Calhoun (Ga.) 2019 tight end Davis Allen earned a big offer from Clemson last Wednesday following his performance at the Dabo Swinney Camp.

After he and his parents left campus, his father, John — a former Georgia linebacker — had some advice for him.

“He said to take some time to think and pray about it,” Allen said. “That was the big thing, to pray and kind of let the fireworks and all that settle down because I was on cloud nine. He said everybody gets that way, especially with a type of offer like this.

“He said just give it a few days, pray and see how you feel, and whatever you decide is right for you, whenever it’s time to make a decision that’s right for you, then go for it.”

That time for Allen came on Sunday. On Sunday night, he announced his decision to commit to Clemson.

“I woke up this morning, and I never got off cloud nine,” he said. “I knew I was going to do it and so I was just ready to do it, and I couldn’t be more excited.”

Allen, who also visited Clemson in March, knew it was the right fit for him.

“It just had the home feeling to it, and there’s nothing negative about it,” he said. “It was just the right place for me.”

Clemson set itself apart from other schools for Allen, who also had offers to play at Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, Duke, Wake Forest and others.

“All the coaches are down-to-earth guys,” he said. “They do it differently than other schools do it and they do it at a winning level, which I really like. They carry themselves differently than other schools, coaches and programs do.”

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, tight ends coach Danny Pearman and area recruiter Brandon Streeter were thrilled when Allen informed them of his commitment.

“They said they were pumped up about it just as much as I was, and they were really looking forward to getting everything started and everything rolling,” Allen said.

Allen (6-5, 220) accomplished what he set out to do on Wednesday when he competed at the Swinney Camp and subsequently received the Clemson offer.

“My goal was to show them that I was coachable, and I wanted to do whatever I was needed of and do it 100 percent; every little drill, I wanted to do it just the way they wanted me to, and I think that’s what I did,” he said. “I wanted to make a good impression, and I think I did that.”

What can Tiger fans expect to see from him in the future?

“Somebody who is going to work their butt off every day to prove himself, and I’m going to do whatever is needed of me no matter what and I’m going to do it 100 percent and I’m going to give it my all,” Allen said. “That’s kind of what my dad has always taught me — whatever you do, whenever you decide that you’re going to commit to something, give it your all. That’s what I’m going to do, and we’ll see where this thing goes.”

Allen is teammates at Calhoun High School with fellow Clemson commitment Brannon Spector, who participated in the camp this week as well.

He became the 13th member of Clemson’s 2019 recruiting class and second tight end commitment, joining Riverdale (Ga.)’s Jaelyn Lay.

The Tigers’ class is now ranked No. 5 nationally by 247Sports.