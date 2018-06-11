Rayburn details Clemson commitment decision

Pensacola (Fla.) 2019 offensive lineman Hunter Rayburn visited Clemson last Tuesday during the Dabo Swinney Camp, then made an official visit to Texas A&M this past weekend.

He and his parents were still on the way home from the A&M trip when they decided Clemson was the right fit for him.

On Monday afternoon, Rayburn announced his decision to commit to the Tigers.

“I got to see most of the places I wanted to see,” he told TCI after his announcement. “There were a few places I was still looking at, so I got to see most of those early this summer. Coming home from my official to A&M last night, I talked with my family, and we all agreed Clemson was the place for me.”

Rayburn (6-4, 315) saw his recruitment explode this spring, when he collected offers from Florida, Florida State, Miami, Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M, Stanford and Clemson, among many others.

His relationships with Clemson’s staff set the program apart from others.

“A lot of it is just my relationships there,” said Rayburn, who visited Clemson in March as well. “They’ve got world-class facilities, a great education, but so do a lot of these other schools. So a lot of it was relationships with the coaches and that kind of stuff.”

Head coach Dabo Swinney and offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell have made a major impression on Rayburn.

“They’re both great men first of all, and then they’re great coaches after that,” he said. “The Clemson program has been phenomenal over the past few years, and it’s because of guys like that who are great coaches and great people and build their program the right way. So, I like them a whole lot.”

Rayburn didn’t realize until he informed the coaches of his decision that he had just become the first offensive line commitment in Clemson’s 2019 class.

“It feels pretty good,” he said. “I didn’t know that until I talked to them, so that’s pretty cool. It’s pretty cool to be the first one and get the ball rolling, and I’m going to try to do my best to help get the best recruiting class for Clemson we can.”

What can Tiger fans expect to see from Rayburn in the future?

“My absolute best,” he said.

The Tigers view Rayburn mainly as a guard and center, but also a versatile lineman capable of playing any position on the offensive front.

He became the Tigers’ 14th commitment in the 2019 class and second in as many days. Calhoun (Ga.) tight end Davis Allen pledged to Clemson on Sunday night.

Clemson’s class is now ranked No. 4 nationally per 247Sports.