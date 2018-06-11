Top Alabama DT recaps Swinney Camp visit

One prominent participant in the Dabo Swinney Camp this past week was Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville 2020 defensive tackle Eric Taylor.

Taylor, a rising junior with over a dozen offers in tow, toured the campus and facilities on Wednesday morning before working out that day as well.

“It was good just going out and competing, meeting the coaches and some players, and getting a good look at the campus,” Taylor told The Clemson Insider. “The best part was probably getting coached up by the coaches and the players.”

Taylor (6-4, 280) attracted substantial individual attention from the staff, including defensive tackles coach Todd Bates, who worked with him one-on-one off to the side.

“Just some technique stuff like stance, ripping through, hand placement, stuff like that,” Taylor said of the tips he picked up from Bates.

Taylor also spent time with head coach Dabo Swinney while on campus.

“He was just excited to see me up there,” Taylor said, “and just said remain humble through the recruiting process.”

Added Taylor of Swinney and Bates: “I love their personalities.”

Taylor loved what he saw in Clemson’s football operations complex as well.

“In my opinion they probably have the best facility in the country,” he said.

Taylor’s offer sheet includes schools such as Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Florida State, Florida, Arkansas, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Oregon.

He would be thrilled if the Tigers throw their hat in the ring moving forward.

“An offer from Clemson would be huge because of the success rate of the D-line,” he said.

Taylor also plans to camp at Alabama, Florida State and possibly a couple of other schools.

He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 16 prospect in the state of Alabama and No. 25 defensive tackle in the country for the class of 2020.