ACC QB decommit talks Clemson visit, interest

On Sunday, Clemson quarterback target Brendon Clark came back on the market when he reopened his recruitment.

The Midlothian (Va.) Manchester prospect withdrew his pledge from Wake Forest, which he had been committed to since last July.

“I’ve been making and praying about (the decision) for a couple of weeks or so,” Clark told The Clemson Insider. “I just felt like I committed too young. I didn’t really give myself an opportunity to see everything and see what opportunities I would have.”

Clark (6-2, 215) picked up offers from Clemson and Tennessee this spring, and Notre Dame recently offered as well.

Prior to de-committing, he made an under-the-radar unofficial visit to Clemson this past weekend with his high school coach and his coach’s wife. They arrived to campus Friday night and departed Saturday afternoon.

It marked Clark’s second time on campus. He had previously visited to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer.

“We decided just to kind of keep it low key because we didn’t want a lot of attention out of it or anything like that,” he said of the latest visit. “But it was nice. I enjoyed the campus and actually getting to see everything. The facilities are always nice, and talking to the coaches and the people around there was pretty good, too.”

Clark had breakfast at the football operations complex Saturday morning before touring the facilities, campus and dorms.

“My favorite part was probably the PAW Journey (program) when we looked at that part,” he said.

He later met with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter.

“They were just telling me the situation and everything, that they would like to have me and stuff like that,” Clark said. “They realized I was still committed at that time. But they were just having a regular conversation with us, and I thought that was pretty cool.”

“They’re really real,” he added. “They don’t sugarcoat anything to you. They tell you like it is, and you can tell that they’re very kind, two people that keep it real.”

Clark will go to Notre Dame for an official visit this weekend. He said he didn’t have any visits set in stone beyond that, but named Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Ohio State and Tennessee as other schools he could possibly get to.

The plan for Clark is to render his final decision on July 4. What will be important to him when he makes that college choice?

“Just the feeling,” he said. “I want to go to a school where I would enjoy it if you took everything football out of it. Just kind of the all-around culture of the school and the tradition and stuff like that.”

The Tigers are looking to take one more quarterback in the 2019 class, and Clark is a prime candidate to fill that spot.

“I’m definitely looking at it as a legitimate option,” he said of Clemson. “I’d say the thing that sticks out to me most about them is they’re a powerhouse football team and stuff like that, but the thing that I could pick up from everyone there is they gave off the same message, that it’s more of just developing their players as leaders and men than it is as football players. I think that’s why they’re so successful.”

As a junior last season, Clark completed 61 percent of his passes for over 2,000 yards and 28 touchdowns against just four interceptions. He rushed 12 more scores and nearly 700 yards while averaging 5.3 yards per carry.

Clemson currently holds one commitment from a quarterback in the 2019 class: Avon (Conn.) Old Farms four-star Taisun Phommachanh.