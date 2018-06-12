Big names headed to Clemson this week

After wrapping up the first session of the annual Dabo Swinney Football Camp last week, Clemson will hold the second three-day camp session this week from today until Thursday.

In the past, the second week of the Swinney Camp has typically featured even more talent than the first, and that looks to be the case again. A slew of top prospects are expected to be on campus during the camp this week, some of which will visit but not work out.

A few of the headlining names that will be in Tiger Town are priority Clemson targets in the 2019 class: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco linebacker Spencer Lytle, Oxford (Ala.) five-star offensive lineman Clay Webb and River Rouge (Mich.) defensive end Ruke Orhorhoro.

Lytle arrived to campus on Monday evening and will stay until Wednesday. This marks the second visit to Clemson for Lytle, who also made the long-distance trip in early April after receiving an offer from the Tigers in February. He is coming off an official visit to Wisconsin this past weekend and had scheduled an official to Notre Dame but cancelled the visit.

It’s an important visit, as Lytle is expected to make his commitment decision sooner than later. The same can be said for Orhorhoro, who intends to commit toward the end of this month or beginning of July.

Orhorhoro will visit Wednesday. He named Clemson, Indiana, Kentucky and Michigan his final four schools two weeks ago. Kentucky got his first official visit this past weekend, and he will head to Indiana for an official this weekend following the Clemson visit. He could also make another visit to Michigan before rendering his decision.

The Tigers will play host to Webb (pictured), the nation’s No. 1-ranked center, today and Wednesday. Alabama is viewed as the heavy favorite in his recruitment, but Clemson is getting him on campus for the second straight summer.

Lytle won’t be the only prospect from California that visits this week; his teammate, five-star quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, is slated to be on campus Wednesday and Thursday. Uiagalelei is ranked as the top pro-style quarterback in the 2020 class. He does not yet have an offer from Clemson but holds offers from Southern Cal, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Texas and others.

Among the 2019 prospects set to participate in the camp are Wichita Falls (Texas) Hirschi defensive tackle Lloyd Murray, Blythewood (S.C.) Westwood cornerback Cam Smith, Roebuck (S.C.) Dorman offensive tackle John Gelotte and Phenix City (Ala.) Central safety Ray Thornton.

Murray, a one-time Ole Miss commitment, will compete Wednesday. He lists lists offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Southern Cal, Texas A&M and others.

Smith and Gelotte will work out Wednesday as well. Smith cites Power Five offers from South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Boston College, Wake Forest, Maryland, Purdue and West Virginia, while Gelotte owns power conference offers from Duke, Louisville, North Carolina, Northwestern, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Rutgers, Virginia and West Virginia.

Thornton, one of Clemson receiver Justyn Ross’s former teammates at Central High School, will compete today. He also camped at Clemson last summer and holds offers from Auburn, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Florida, Duke and Georgia Tech, among others.

A substantial number of noteworthy 2020 prospects are expected to camp this week, including but not limited to: Orange Park (Fla.) Oakleaf four-star offensive tackle Jalen Rivers; Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College High four-star cornerback Luke Hill; Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County four-star linebacker Sergio Allen; Powder Springs (Ga.) Hillgrove four-star defensive end Myles Murphy; Myrtle Beach (S.C.) quarterback Luke Doty; Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day defensive end Kedrick Bingley-Jones; Phenix City (Ala.) Central wide receiver E.J. Williams; Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork wide receiver Jalin Hyatt; and Greenville (S.C.) Southside Christian quarterback J.W. Hertzberg.

Most of those prospects will compete Wednesday, but Williams will work out today, and Rivers will participate in the full second session.

Several of Clemson’s commitments have said they will be on campus this week as well, including Miami (Fla.) South Dade five-star wide receiver Frank Ladson, Norfolk (Va.) Maury four-star cornerback Sheridan Jones, Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab linebacker Bryton Constantin and Riverdale (Ga.) tight end Jaelyn Lay.

Ladson arrived Sunday and will be in Clemson until Friday.

The Tigers will also welcome a couple of big-time recruits to campus after the Swinney Camp concludes Thursday. Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star running back Noah Cain told TCI he will visit Friday with his father, and Southlake (Texas) Carroll four-star cornerback R.J. Mickens told us he will visit Monday.

Cain, a top-five running back and top-100 overall prospect in the 2019 class, picked up an offer from Clemson while on campus for the Georgia Tech game last season.

Mickens, the son of former NFL and Texas A&M All-American defensive back Ray Mickens, is considered one of the top cornerbacks in the 2020 class. Clemson offered him in January, and schools such as Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Stanford have offered as well.

TCI has confirmed that all of the aforementioned prospects are planning to visit. As always, visitor lists are fluid and subject to change. We will keep you posted on additions to the list as we get more names confirmed.

Stay tuned to TCI all week, as we will have the Swinney Camp covered in full and help you stay informed on all the developments surrounding Clemson recruiting.

Pictured above: Oxford (Ala.) 5-star OL Clay Webb