Swinney Camp Session 2, Gallery 1

The second session of the Dabo Swinney Football Camp began on Tuesday afternoon with a workout at Clemson’s practice fields. The Clemson Insider was on hand to watch part of the workout.
Check out some of the action in TCI’s photo gallery! — LINK.
The second session of the Dabo Swinney Football Camp began on Tuesday afternoon with a workout at Clemson’s practice fields. The Clemson Insider was on hand to watch part of the workout.
Check out some of the action in TCI’s photo gallery! — LINK.
There is one thing I learned from covering Deshaun Watson for three years, he does not need any help when it comes to motivation. However, if someone does give him a little extra push, it usually does not bode (…)
Back in the day, Jerry Butler’s catch to beat South Carolina in the 1977 game is still considered one of the greatest, if not the greatest, play in Clemson history. For you young folks out there, (…)
The second session of the Dabo Swinney Camp kicked off with the first workout Tuesday afternoon. The media was allowed to watched the first three periods of the workout. Here’s some news and notes from (…)
On Sunday, Clemson quarterback target Brendon Clark came back on the market when he reopened his recruitment. The Midlothian (Va.) Manchester prospect withdrew his pledge from Wake Forest, which he had (…)
There is a reason why Trevor Lawrence sits No. 2 on Clemson’s preseason depth chart and there is a reason why he will challenge Kelly Bryant for the starting job when fall camp begins in August. The (…)
You hear it all the time from coaches no matter what the level or the sport. “You are only as good as your last game,” they like to say. In Clemson’s last game, it was not good at all. The Tigers were (…)
After wrapping up the first session of the annual Dabo Swinney Football Camp last week, Clemson will hold the second three-day camp session this week from today until Thursday. In the past, the second (…)
One opportunity may be all it takes to prove that you belong. That was the case for Clemson outfielder Drew Wharton when he was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 30thround as the No. 908 overall pick in the (…)
It’s crazy to imagine just how good Clemson’s defense would have been last year had Dexter Lawrence been healthy. The 6-foot-5, 340-pound defensive tackle was banged up pretty much all season. He (…)