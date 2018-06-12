Swinney Camp Session 2, Gallery 1

Recruiting

The second session of the Dabo Swinney Football Camp began on Tuesday afternoon with a workout at Clemson’s practice fields. The Clemson Insider was on hand to watch part of the workout.

Check out some of the action in TCI’s photo gallery! — LINK.

