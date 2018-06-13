4-star Texas DB lands Clemson offer on visit

Carrollton (Texas) Hebron 2020 four-star safety Darius Snow reported an offer from Clemson on Wednesday evening.

Snow (6-2, 210) was on campus during the Dabo Swinney Camp.

“During an eye-opening visit, I’m more than pleased to announce that I was given an offer from Clemson University!” he wrote in a Twitter post.

Snow’s list of close to 20 offers features Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Stanford, Texas and others.

As a sophomore last season, he posted 126 total tackles, an interception, three pass deflections and a fumble recovery.

Snow is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 13 prospect in Texas, No. 2 safety and No. 102 overall prospect for the class of 2020.

He is the son of former Michigan State standout basketball guard Eric Snow.