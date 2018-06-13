5-star adds Clemson offer on visit

Seattle (Wash.) Garfield 2020 five-star defensive end/linebacker Sav’ell Smalls announced on Wednesday night that he has received an offer from Clemson.

Smalls (6-3, 227) visited Clemson on Tuesday and Wednesday during the Dabo Swinney Camp.

“Received an offer to THE Clemson University!” he wrote in a Twitter post.

Smalls also owns offers from Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Stanford and Southern Cal, among others.

He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 prospect in Washington and No. 3 overall prospect for the class of 2020. MaxPreps named him a first-team sophomore All-American following the 2017 season.