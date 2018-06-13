Lee: Interest in Miss. State job 'absolutely not true'

Earlier today there was a report that Clemson head coach Monte Lee had interest in the Mississippi State head coaching opening. Coach Lee made it very clear to TCI that was incorrect.
“I have not shown any interest in the Mississippi State job,” Lee told The Clemson Insider.
Coach Lee made it clear that he is very happy coaching the Tigers.
“That’s absolutely not true. I am very happy at Clemson and have heard nothing from them,” said coach Lee.
In his first three seasons at Clemson, Lee has compiled a 133-57 record, and the Tigers have hosted a regional in each of his three seasons.
In 2018, Clemson posted a 47-16 record, the best season in terms of wins and losses since 2006. They went 22-8 in ACC play, the best season in conference plays since 2006, and won the program’s first ACC Regular Season Championship since 2006.
Lee, who served as the College of Charleston’s head coach for seven season (2009-15) before taking over as Clemson’s coach, has surpassed 400 career victories as a head coach.
