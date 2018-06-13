McDowell loves coming back to Clemson

It is always good to see former Tigers return to Clemson, especially when it is former running back Rod McDowell at Dabo Swinney’s High School Football Camp.

As part of “The Dandy Dozen” at Clemson, McDowell rushed for 1,025 yards in 2013, becoming just the 13th player in Clemson history at the time to rush for more than 1,000 yards in a season.

This is not McDowell’s first appearance at Swinney’s camp. The former Tiger has been coming back for a couple years now.

“I love being able to come to this camp and watch the kids grow up,” he told The Clemson Insider. “I get to see some guys starting in the eighth grade and grow to become talented seniors.”

McDowell is currently doing business in Greenville and is “just living life,” but he is also keeping close ties to Clemson. He returns to Dabo’s camp each year because it’s more than football.

“It’s staying a part of the Clemson family,” he said.

As for the current Tigers, McDowell’s thoughts are nothing short of high expectations.

“I see us finishing better than last year,” he said. “We have a group of guys who are willing to get the job done. A lot of playmakers on offense and the defense is very athletic, competitive, and hungry. I think our special teams will be much better and the game changer for us.

“The best players will play and the standard has been set, so anything less than that isn’t the Clemson way.”

“This team has a taste for blood from last year, but the year before that they saw glory,” he continued. “Being able to see both sides of the fence makes the journey easier but the grind harder because you don’t want to come up short.”

McDowell knows the tough atmosphere of playing football for Clemson.

“The formula from when I played to now hasn’t changed, only the names on the jerseys,” he said. “When I played, we were building what Clemson is today.”

If it’s not broke, don’t fix it because that formula certainly has come to build one of the top football programs in the country.

–Story written by Joanne Bethea