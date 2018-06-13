Parents tell what makes Swinney camp 'different', 'awesome'

Parents of the young athletes attending the annual Dabo Swinney Football Camp had a lot to say about why they chose this camp.

Parents brought their kids from all over the country to get coaching, a little one-on-one time with Clemson’s coaching staff, players and of course, Swinney himself.

The Clemson Insider had the opportunity to talk to many of the parents who attended the camp with their sons, and every mother and father raved about the camp.

A dad from Alabama expressed his gratitude for the time and effort that the players and coaches put into each camper.

“We had a friend who told us about it, so we decided to come check it out,” he said. “It’s our first time at camp but it has been amazing so far. The facilities are incredible and just the overall coaching. The one-on-one… The kids are in groups of four, which is pretty rare for the kind of camp that it is. You really feel like you are getting your money’s worth. Everyone seems really professional and nice.”

Another parent from Georgia explained why he and his son chose to attend Swinney’s camp for the first time.

“He is enjoying it quite a bit,” the father said. “We had some friends whose son got a full ride to Clemson this year. They told us that the coaches and players actually teach the kids technique. It was not one of those combine camps and they actually teach them a lot of stuff.”

A father from Virginia did his research and has been coming to Swinney’s camp for three years now.

“We did our research and chose this camp,” he said. “It is a reputable program and we felt like this would be the one to attend. We went to three other camps last year and this one was by far the best. Some of the other camps were more like combines; they were just looking at the players to see what they could do. This is just such a good camp.”

Parents from Tennessee who were watching their thirteen-year-old son (in Christian Wilkins’ group) stopped to compliment Clemson on just how outstanding they thought the camp was each year.

“This is our fourth year here at Clemson’s camp,” one of the parents said. “The thing that keeps us coming back is that one of the assistant coaches called my son by name when we passed him in the street after only the first day of camp four years ago. There are 1,100 kids here, so if they pay that much attention, they obviously really care.

“Dabo and his assistants and the players do a great job. Christian Wilkins remembers my son every year. This is the only place we come every year and that’s why. It is just different here. The kids are out here working. Dabo goes to every single station every single day and helps the kids with technique. It is just awesome.”

Every parent we talked to who were in attendance at camp could not stop talking about how much Swinney was involved throughout the three-day session. After chatting with quite a few parents, grandparents and siblings, it was obvious that Swinney was a recurring topic of conversation.

Even with 1,100 kids in each session, Swinney, his staff and players took the time to get to know each young athlete and help them to the best of their abilities.