Swinney not thrilled with transfer rule, excited about new redshirt rule

If the new transfer rule, which was passed Wednesday by the NCAA, was in affect last month, former Clemson defensive tackle Josh Belk could have transferred anywhere he wanted to go without anyone saying a thing, which is probably why Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney released him from his scholarship without any stipulations.

Clemson fans were not thrilled with the fact Belk was leaving Clemson to attend South Carolina, which he made official last week. However, that will not matter anymore.

Beginning in October, Division I student-athletes will have the ability to transfer to a different school and receive a scholarship without asking their current school for permission. The Division I Council adopted a proposal that creates a new “notification-of-transfer” model.

This new system, according to the NCAA, allows a student to inform his or her current school of a desire to transfer, then requires that school to enter the student’s name into a national transfer database within two business days.

Once the student-athlete’s name is in the database, other coaches are free to contact that individual.

“I think everybody knew that was coming,” Swinney said Wednesday. “I think there is still some order. Guys still have to sit a year, but they can go wherever they want to go. That was kind of coming down the pipeline … That is not surprising.”

Though Swinney was not surprised by the new transfer rule, he was pleased to learn the redshirt proposal was passed by the NCAA.

According to the NCAA Web site, college athletes competing in Division I football can participate in up to four games in a season without using a season of competition.

Division I student-athletes have five years to compete in up to four seasons of competition. The new exception allows football players to preserve a season of competition if, for example, injuries or other factors result in them competing in a small number of games.

“That is awesome! Are you kidding me,” Swinney said. “The fact that you have a chance to maybe play a kid that you know you want to redshirt, but maybe it is a home game or something and you get an opportunity to get him a little bit of experience or you have a guy that is not ready but all of sudden you have a couple of injuries and by the end of the year, maybe you have three games left, and maybe a guy can play and finish it out and not lose a whole year of eligibility. Maybe something in the bowl situation where maybe you have some injuries or whatever… I think it is great for the health of the student athletes and all of those other reasons we talked about.”