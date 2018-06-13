Tigers offer in-state prospect

On Wednesday, Clemson extended an offer to Hanahan (S.C.)’s Cooper Dawson.

“Truly blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University. All glory to God. Go Tigs!” he wrote in a Twitter post Wednesday night.

Dawson is listed as a defensive end and tight end by the recruiting services, but he told The Clemson Insider that the Tigers offered him as an offensive tackle. He was informed of the offer by Tony Elliott and Dabo Swinney.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound prospect worked out at the first session of the Swinney Camp last week before injuring his knee. He underwent an MRI on the knee today and will get the results back Friday.

“Coach Swinney told me that he liked my motor during the first day that I was at camp, and he enjoyed the fact that I stayed around after I was injured to learn as much as I could,” Dawson told TCI. “He said he really liked my character and he wanted me to be a part of the team.”

Dawson also participated in the Swinney Camp last summer and has been to Clemson a number of times for games.

He also owns offers from Wake Forest, Coastal Carolina, UCF, Colorado State, Appalachian State, Army, Navy, Old Dominion, Brown and Holy Cross.

App State and Coastal have offered him as an offensive lineman as well, while the rest are recruiting him as either a defensive end or tight end.