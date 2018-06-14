5-star QB headlines final camp session

The final workout of the 2018 Dabo Swinney Camp featured a lot of star power at the quarterback position.

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco five-star D.J. Uiagalelei arrived to Clemson on Wednesday afternoon and competed in the morning workout today. Uiagalelei, who is ranked as the nation’s No. 1 pro-style quarterback for the 2020 class, will be on campus until tomorrow morning.

We spoke with a source in Uiagalelei’s camp who told us he was blown away by Clemson in a good way, and was very impressed by Dabo Swinney and the people at Clemson. He comes from a church family, so Clemson’s family atmosphere resonated with him.

Uiagalelei visited Alabama on Monday and Tuesday before stopping at Georgia for two hours Wednesday and picking up an offer from the Bulldogs on the way to Clemson. From what we were told, the Clemson visit is the best he’s been on so far.

Per the source, Clemson is one of Uiagalelei’s dream schools, and he received an offer from the Tigers on Wednesday. He’s planning to return to Clemson one weekend in September when St. John Bosco has a bye week and the Tigers have a home game. The source also told us he believes Uiagalelei will leave the West Coast to play college football, citing his desire to play on the biggest stage — in the ACC or SEC.

Brandon Streeter and Brent Venables visited Uiagalelei’s school during the spring evaluation period to watch his team’s showcase. Uiagalelei, who is also a standout baseball player, looked like a five-star during the workout this morning, displaying a strong and accurate him. He was given plenty of attention and coaching by Streeter, and Hunter Renfrow came over to chat with him during the workout. He arrived to the workout on a golf cart with Ty Clements.

Uiagalelei’s team starts practice Monday, so this is the last visit he had planned. He is looking to visit Oregon in September as well and looking to visit schools such as Ole Miss and Tennessee.

TCI will have more on the final workout of the Swinney Camp soon.