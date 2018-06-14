At Clemson everyone is involved

Dabo Swinney’s football camp was a little more enjoyable this year for Swinney and his coaches. Why?

This is the first year where the NCAA allowed early enrollees and signees the opportunity to work camp and earn a little money in the summer. A few years back, the NCAA began allowing players that played the previous season to work their respected coach’s camp.

Over the past two weeks, freshmen like Xavier Thomas, K.J. Henry, Trevor Lawrence, Jackson Carman and Braden Galloway were able to earn some spending cash working Swinney’s camp, which ended Thursday. Signees such as Mario Goodrich, Justin Mascoll, Kyler McMichael, B.T. Potter, Justyn Ross and Jake Venables were also working Swinney’s camp.

“It has been really cool because most of these guys have been here,” Swinney said. “A lot of our signees have worked camp with us, which is a new rule as well. So that has been cool to be able to hang out with them a little bit and be around them and watch them coach and teach.”

Swinney says the rest of the Class of 2018, along with walk-ons, will be moving in on June 24 and he cannot wait to get them all on campus and get them to work.

“I have had a chance to see most all of them, but they will all be moving here a week from Sunday. So it is exciting to get them all here and get them plugged in and get them going,” he said. “As ya’ll know, pretty much the whole team is here. They have been here all summer.

“You got eight signees that will be joining this group and a few walk-on guys as well coming in and trying to complete the team.”

Clemson will continue summer workouts for the next six weeks with a little time off built in as well. The Tigers will begin fall camp in August.

Hot off the press. ‘Back with a Vengeance’ is now available for online orders. TCI takes an in-depth look at the upcoming season as the Tigers march towards another national championship. Order your copy today!