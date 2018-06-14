California linebacker recaps important Clemson visit

Clemson welcomed priority linebacker target Spencer Lytle back to campus this week for what was an important unofficial visit.

The class of 2019 prospect from St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, Calif., arrived to Clemson on Monday and departed early Wednesday.

“The visit was awesome,” Lytle told The Clemson Insider. “My dad came with and really enjoyed it as well.”

Clemson played host to Lytle for the first time in early April after extending an offer to him in February.

Lytle (6-3, 215) was coming off of an official visit to Wisconsin this past weekend.

Clemson has chosen not to conduct preseason official visits, but Lytle’s visit was essentially that, with the Tigers rolling out the proverbial red carpet during his comprehensive two-day stay.

“The biggest highlights of the trip were being around the players, other recruits and coaches both days and having a great meeting with Coach Swinney,” Lytle said. “Also, spending a good amount of film time with Coach Venables was awesome. It definitely had the feel of an official visit.”

Defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Brent Venables, who paid a visit to Lytle’s school during the spring evaluation period, let him know he would fit right in at Clemson.

“Coach Venables feels I am a perfect fit for what he likes to do on defense,” Lytle said. “He feels from the classroom, locker room to the football ball field I am what he is looking for in a LB. He commented after coming out and watching me live at St. John Bosco, that he felt I could be special as a Clemson LB.”

Lytle said he doesn’t have any other visits scheduled, and could commit at any time in the next six weeks or so.

“I really could make a decision anytime between now and August 1,” he said.

According to Lytle, Clemson is in his top two following the visit.

Dabo Swinney emphasized that Clemson is prepared to accept his commitment if he decides he wants to be a Tiger.

“Coach Swinney definitely left zero doubt I have a spot at Clemson to play LB,” Lytle said. “He definitely made it clear they are ready to take my commitment. I walked out of my meeting pumped.”

Lytle is teammates at St. John Bosco with 2020 five-star quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, who arrived to Clemson on Wednesday for his own visit.