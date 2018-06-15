Michigan DL 'loved' Clemson visit, to make decision 'real soon'

Clemson played host to defensive line target Ruke Orhorhoro for an overnight visit this week.

The River Rouge (Mich.) standout arrived to campus Wednesday afternoon and departed late Thursday morning.

“I loved it,” Orhorhoro said of the visit. “I loved the people down there and the facilities and the campus. I spoke with a lot of academic advisors, and I loved the way they do things out there.”

In addition to touring the campus and facilities, Orhorhoro spoke with most of the coaches; hung out with some of the players; watched them weight-lift and work out; took in a little bit of the Dabo Swinney Camp; played hoops at the football facility; went out on the lake; and “ate a lot of good food.”

It was a jam-packed visit for Orhorhoro, who couldn’t single out only one highlight.

“Everything stands out,” he said. “It’s a great place, and I love a great place that’s filled with great people. You can’t beat that.”

Orhorhoro (6-5, 250) spent plenty of time with head coach Dabo Swinney, defensive coordinator Brent Venables and defensive line coach Todd Bates.

“Those are really great guys,” he said. “They stand with their values. They tell you how it is, and they are real with you. They’re real fun and lively, and I love stuff like that.”

The coaches are high on Orhorhoro, on and off the football field.

“They were just telling me how they love me not only as a player, but as a person and how I have strong core values,” he said.

Orhorhoro named a final four of Clemson, Indiana, Kentucky and Michigan late last month.

Kentucky received an official visit from him this past weekend. He had scheduled an official visit to Indiana this weekend, but told The Clemson Insider he has cancelled that trip and has no other visits planned.

According to Orhorhoro, he will make his commitment decision “real soon.”

“I’m just going to weigh out my options and see how everything goes,” he said.

The Tigers are in prime shape with him following the visit.

“They’re in a real great position,” he said.

Orhorhoro, a native of Nigeria, has collected over two dozen scholarship offers despite not playing his first season of football until last year. The class of 2019 prospect recorded double-digit sacks and tackles for loss as a junior.

Hot off the press. ‘Back with a Vengeance’ is now available for online orders. TCI takes an in-depth look at the upcoming season as the Tigers march towards another national championship. Order your copy today!