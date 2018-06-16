4-star Alabama legacy talks new Clemson offer

Clemson extended several new offers to class of 2020 prospects this week during the second session of the Dabo Swinney Camp.

One of those offers went out to Mount Juliet (Tenn.) four-star athlete Reggie Grimes II, the son of former Alabama defensive lineman Reggie Grimes.

“It feels great quite honestly,” Grimes II said. “This is an offer I’ve wanted since my freshman year.”

Grimes (6-5, 210) participated with the linebackers in the final workout of the Swinney Camp on Thursday morning.

Swinney then informed him of the offer following the workout.

“He said that I was a dominant force at the camp,” Grimes said, “and that he’s seen my tape and liked how versatile I was and that he would like to offer me a scholarship.”

Grimes also visited Clemson for the Florida State game last season and hopes to return for another game in the fall.

“They have a really good program, they love to compete, and the atmosphere there is great,” he said of Clemson.

A rising junior, Grimes has a double-digit offer list that includes LSU, Ole Miss, Ohio State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech and Tennessee among others.

He intends to commit sometime during his senior season, and says his recruitment is wide open.

“Staying as open-minded as possible,” he said.

Grimes is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 4 prospect in Tennessee and No. 63 overall prospect for the 2020 class.

