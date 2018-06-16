Clemson Football’s greatest wins

Do you wonder what the 10 best victories in Clemson history are? It’s a debate we have on The Clemson Insider’s message boards all the time, especially during the summer months when Clemson fans are itching to talk about college football.

Below is my list of Clemson football’s top 10 wins of all-time. It is just my list. Tell me if you agree with me or not.

Clemson’s 10 best victories of all time:

No. 1 Alabama, 2017 CFP National Championship Game: Deshaun Watson threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow with one second left as the Tigers win their second national championship with a come-from-behind, 35-31, victory in Tampa, Fla. No. 4 Nebraska, 1982 Orange Bowl: Clemson wins its first national title thanks to Homer Jordan’s iconic touchdown pass to Perry Tuttle that made the cover of Sports Illustrated as No. 1 Clemson clipped the Cornhuskers, 22-15. The Tigers finished the year 12-0, the program’s last undefeated season. No. 3 Ohio State, 2017 Fiesta Bowl: The Tigers advance to the national title game for a second straight year thanks to a dominating performance in shutting out the Buckeyes, 31-0. It was the first time Ohio State had been shut out since 1993. No. 4 Oklahoma, 2016 Orange Bowl: Clemson scored 21 unanswered points in the second half in rolling to a 37-17 victory over the Sooners to advance to the program’s first national title game in 34 years. Deshaun Watson threw for 187 yards and ran for 145, while running for one touchdown and throwing for another. Running back Wayne Gallman rushed for 150 yards and scored a touchdown in the victory. No. 4 Georgia, 1981 regular season: The Tigers forced nine Georgia turnovers, still the most ever by a Clemson opponent, in a 13-3 victory in Death Valley. It was the only regular season loss for Georgia running back Herschel Walker. The win snapped Georgia’s 13-game winning streak. The Bulldogs were the defending national championships. The win propelled the Tigers to the program’s last undefeated season and to the 1981 National Championship. No. 6 Notre Dame, 2015 regular season: The Tigers got a stop with seven seconds left on a two-point conversion try as defensive tackle Carlos Watkins, defensive end Kevin Dodd and linebacker Ben Boulware stopped Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer on a quarterback keeper to preserve the 24-22 victory in Death Valley. The Tigers used the win, in a monsoon, to finish the regular season undefeated, the program’s first undefeated regular season since 1981. at No. 8 North Carolina, 1981 regular season: In the ACC’s first ever meeting between top 10 teams, Clemson survived a defensive struggle with a hard-fought, 10-8, victory over the eighth-ranked Tar Heels. The Tigers went on to win the ACC Championship the next week and then went on to win the national championship with a win over Nebraska in the 1982 Orange Bowl Classic. No. 3 Louisville, 2016 regular season: In the second ever meeting between top 5 teams in the history of Death Valley, Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson outdueled eventual Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson with two late fourth-quarter touchdowns in Clemson’s 42-36 come-from-behind win. The Tigers preserved the win when Marcus Edmond knocked Louisville receiver James Quick out of bounds a yard short of the first down on a fourth-and-12 play deep in Clemson territory in the final seconds. No. 14 South Carolina, 1980 regular season: This game is commonly known as the Orange Pants game. Clemson head coach Danny Ford broke out the all-orange uniforms for the first time in the program’s history as extra motivation against the rival Gamecocks. It worked as the Tigers stunned No. 14 South Carolina and eventual Heisman Trophy Winner Georgia Rogers, 27-6, at Death Valley. Cornerback Willie Underwood had two interceptions—the only two of his career—one to set up a touchdown and a second he took all the way for a touchdown. The momentum from the win carried over to the 1981 season as Clemson went on to win its first national championship in any sport. at No. 11 Maryland, 1978 regular season: This game is still called the greatest game ever played in the history of the ACC. It was the defacto ACC Championship Game in 1978. Steve Fuller hit touchdown passes of 87 yards to Jerry Butler and 62 yards to Dwight Clark. The game also included a 98-yard run by Maryland’s Steve Atkins, the longest run from scrimmage in history against the Tigers. Clemson won the game, 28-24, to win its first ACC Championship in 11 years at the time. The Tigers went on to finish the year 11-1 and ranked No. 6 in the final polls.

Honorable mentions:

No. 3 Florida State, 2003 regular season: won 26-10 No. 20 Ohio State, 1978 Gator Bowl, won 17-15 No. 7 Ohio State, 2014 Orange Bowl, won 40-35 No. 11 Boston College, 1940 Cotton Bowl: won 6-3 Missouri, 1949 Gator Bowl: won 24-23 to complete 11-0 season No. 13 Miami, 1951 Orange Bowl: won 15-13 to complete 9-0-1 season No. 7 TCU, 1959 Bluebonnet Bowl: won 23-7 No. 10 Oklahoma, 1989 Citrus Bowl: won 13-6 No. 5 Virginia Tech, 2011 ACC Championship Game: won 38-10, first ACC title in 20 years No. 8 North Carolina, 2015 ACC Championship Game: won 45-37

