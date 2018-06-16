No one happier with Tigers' D-Line than Swinney

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney got an early Christmas gift when his three All-American defensive linemen decided to return to school last January.

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, defensive end Clelin Ferrell and defensive end Austin Bryant join nose tackle Dexter Lawrence to form what could be one of the greatest defensive lines college football has witnessed.

Swinney talks about his surprise at their return, in addition to his expectations for Lawrence and fellow defensive tackle Albert Huggins. He also explains that this group came back to get better and will be looking to finish with no regrets in 2018.

Hot off the press. ‘Back with a Vengeance’ is now available for online orders. TCI takes an in-depth look at the upcoming season as the Tigers march towards another national championship. Order your copy today!