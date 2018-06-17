4-star QB recaps 'top-notch' Clemson visit

Clemson welcomed one of the country’s top dual-threat quarterbacks for the 2020 class back to campus this week.

Hoover (Ala.) four-star Robby Ashford, who competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer, returned for a visit on Thursday.

“I enjoyed it a lot,” Ashford told TCI. “Everything was top-notch, and it was a great day overall.”

The highlight for Ashford was the visit photoshoot, during which he was able to suit up in a Tiger uniform.

“It felt great putting on the jersey and seeing what it feels like to be a Tiger,” he said.

Ashford (6-3, 205) also had a chance to spend time with Clemson quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter.

The Tigers have yet to offer a quarterback in the class of 2020, but Streeter let Ashford know that they are high on him and he remains in the mix for a potential offer.

“Coach Streeter and I had a great talk,” Ashford said. “The main thing he told me is that the recruitment for QBs is slow and he wants to see me play some more first before they pull the trigger, but that they love me.”

Ashford also visited Georgia and Auburn this past week, and says those schools and Clemson comprise his current top three favorites. His offer list includes Georgia, Auburn, Florida, NC State, Missouri and Illinois.

Also a star in baseball who will likely be an MLB Draft candidate in a couple of years, Ashford suffered a torn labrum while sliding this past season but is on track to be fully recovered from the injury by the start of his junior football season. He is expected to take the reigns as Hoover’s starting quarterback in 2018.

247Sports ranks Ashford as the No. 4 dual-threat quarterback and No. 180 overall prospect in the 2020 class.

Hot off the press. ‘Back with a Vengeance’ is now available for online orders. TCI takes an in-depth look at the upcoming season as the Tigers march towards another national championship. Order your copy today!