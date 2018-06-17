4-star Texas DB 'beyond impressed' by Clemson

Carrollton (Texas) Hebron four-star safety Darius Snow visited Clemson for the first time on Wednesday and left with a new scholarship offer from the Tigers.

The class of 2020 prospect also left campus in awe of Clemson.

“It was amazing,” Snow told The Clemson Insider. “I really got a feel of the entire environment, and I was beyond impressed.”

Snow (6-0, 216) received the Clemson offer from safeties coach Mickey Conn during the visit.

“Before I took pictures in the uniforms, coach Conn pulled me aside and let me know that I had an offer from Clemson,” Snow said.

The Tigers are high on Snow and see him as a player that could line up at either strong or free safety.

“They said they liked me a lot,” Snow said. “Coach Conn said he could utilize me at either safety position, too.”

Snow has a list of close to 20 offers that features Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Stanford, Texas and others.

The rising junior did not claim any favorites at this juncture in his recruitment. But based on his rave review of the visit, Clemson figures to get further consideration moving forward.

“Just the culture,” he said of what stood out most about Clemson. “Everything’s so well orientated. I’m just in awe, to be honest.”

Snow also visited Alabama on Monday and is planning to visit Michigan State and Notre Dame this week.

He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 13 prospect in Texas, No. 2 safety and No. 102 overall prospect for the 2020 class.

His father is former standout Michigan State basketball player Eric Snow, while his uncle is Percy Snow, a two-time All-American linebacker for the Spartans.

