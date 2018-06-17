In-state DT says Swinney Camp 'best camp I have been to'

One of the standout defensive tackles at the Dabo Swinney Camp this past week was North Charleston (S.C.) Garrett Academy’s Dal’Mont Gourdine.

Gourdine (6-5, 250) participated in the full three-day camp session from Tuesday-Thursday.

“I enjoyed Coach Swinney’s camp,” Gourdine told TCI. “It got me a lot better. Best camp I have been to.”

Swinney shared what he called “Words of Wisdom” with the campers after each workout, and those speeches left an impression on Gourdine.

“The highlight of the camp to me was ‘Words of Wisdom’,” he said. “It taught me a lot about life and how to handle things.”

Gourdine was able to get to know Clemson’s head coach over the course of his three-day camp experience.

“Coach Swinney and I talked many times at camp,” he said, “and it was a great conversation every time.”

Gourdine received his first Power Five offer from Nebraska last month to go with other offers from Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, UCF, Western Kentucky, Middle Tennessee, FIU and Troy.

He was closely evaluated during the camp by Clemson defensive tackles coach Todd Bates, who mentioned the potential for an offer from the Tigers.

“Coach Bates said he watched me get better every day of the camp,” Gourdine said. “He would love to coach me, and he did mention something about offering me, once I handle business inside the classroom.”

Gourdine named Nebraska and UCF his top two schools at this stage of his recruitment. He plans to make his commitment decision on Nov. 7 if he qualifies for midyear enrollment.

An offer from Clemson would change the complexion of his recruitment.

“It would mean a lot to me,” said Gourdine, who lives about three and a half hours away from Clemson. “Growing up supporting to the fullest, and it still feels as though I am still home, and I know it’s something my family would be happy for.”

Gourdine also visited Clemson a couple of times in the spring to watch a spring practice and attend the spring game.

He is ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 2 defensive tackle in the Palmetto State for the class of 2019.

