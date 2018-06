Former Clemson All-American Seth Beer is getting plenty of buzz in Houston these days and is off to a good start to his professional career.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about the former Dick Howser Award winner on Twitter.

Seth Beer (@beer_seth) went 2-for-4 with 3 R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, BB in win for @ValleyCats #Astros — Astros Future (@AstrosFuture) June 16, 2018

Seth Beer is wearing number 34 for Tri-City 😔 — 𝕁𝕒𝕤𝕠𝕟 𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕓𝕒𝕔𝕙 (@TheArmoryBand) June 15, 2018

Seth Beer of the @ValleyCats, Houston’s first-round pick, talks about homering in his first professional game: pic.twitter.com/xdlhjlQFeA — Mark Singelais (@MarkSingelais) June 16, 2018

The @ValleyCats’ Seth Beer, the @astros first-round pick, hits a two-run homer for his first pro hit: pic.twitter.com/xQ3bBU7xLD — Mark Singelais (@MarkSingelais) June 16, 2018

#Astros first-round pick Seth Beer slugs a two-run homer in his professional debut for @ValleyCats. GAMEDAY: https://t.co/ycCwtIDvsn pic.twitter.com/RmLuI4Bn61 — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) June 16, 2018

With fans chanting "Let's go, Beer," Seth Beer draws a walk on a full count in his fourth at-bat. @ValleyCats lead 8-1 in the bottom of the sixth. — Mark Singelais (@MarkSingelais) June 16, 2018

Here’s an updated @ValleyCats roster, including Astros first-rounder Seth Beer, who will be eligible for Friday’s opener. Tri-City is at 31 players with the limit being 35 active: pic.twitter.com/kVUiYEANWv — Mark Singelais (@MarkSingelais) June 14, 2018

1st-rder Seth Beer signs w/@Astros for $2.25 million (pick 28 value = $2,399,400). Clemson OF might have best three-year run of college production of anyone in this @MLBDraft, big power potential & very discerning eye at the plate. — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) June 13, 2018

Seth Beer (and the Beer jersey) is here. pic.twitter.com/Jo7wrCldNR — Christian Boutwell (@byCBoutwell) June 13, 2018

