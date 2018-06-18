4-star Alabama LB still has Clemson on top

Clemson got one of its top linebacker targets back on campus two weeks ago in Birmingham (Ala.) Jackson-Olin four-star LaVonta Bentley.

Bentley (6-1, 215) returned to Clemson on Friday, June 8 for an overnight visit with a high school assistant coach.

“It went well,” Bentley told TCI. “I had sat down with more players, and I had spent the night with the two other players. The coaches were hyped to see me.”

Namely, Bentley stayed the night with Clemson defensive linemen Darnell Jefferies and Justin Mascoll, and the three had lunch with Bentley’s fellow Alabama native, Tigers receiver Justyn Ross.

“They’re funny, I’ll say that much,” Bentley said. “They like the campus and stuff like that, and they’re All In.”

Bentley also spent considerable time with Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

“Me and him were sitting down, watching film and going over drills for about two or three hours, just talking football,” Bentley said. “He said a lot — that he wants me, I’m their top priority, stuff like that.”

Bentley met with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney as well before leaving campus that Saturday morning.

“He’s a funny, active coach in college football,” Bentley said. “He’s All In, joyful, all about football, and he’s a cool person.”

Swinney invited Bentley to attend the annual All In Cookout next month, and the latter said he plans to do so.

Bentley is looking make his commitment decision either in July or during his upcoming senior season.

He has consistently cited Clemson as his top school, and says that is still the case, with the Tigers ahead of Alabama at No. 2.

“Clemson’s at the top,” he said. “They’re showing the most love.”

Asked what stands out about Clemson, Bentley pointed to its family feel.

“Some schools are just football, but Clemson is family,” he said. “They’ve got the feel of it.”

Prior to this latest visit, Bentley attended Clemson’s junior day on March 3 and came back for another visit later that month.

Besides Clemson and Alabama, Bentley holds power conference offers from Auburn, LSU, Florida, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Arkansas, Nebraska and Oregon.

Bentley is slated to visit LSU on June 23 and wants to check out Miami.

He is ranked as high as the No. 7 inside linebacker and No. 163 overall prospect in the class of 2019 (Rivals).

