4-star DL gives Clemson visit glowing review

After extending an offer to him in February, Clemson got four-star defensive end Byron Young on campus for the first time last week.

The Laurel (Miss.) West Jones standout made the visit on Wednesday with his parents and younger brother.

“It was great,” Young told The Clemson Insider. “I loved everything about it.”

Jones is ranked as high as the No. 10 defensive end and No. 111 overall prospect in the 2019 class by ESPN.

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound prospect received a full tour of Clemson’s campus, watched some of the Dabo Swinney Camp and spent considerable time with the coaches as well as many of the players.

He cited his interactions with the coaching and support staff as the thing that stood out most to him.

“Just being around all the people on campus, all the staff and coaches,” he said. “I really loved all of them. Every single one I met.”

The overarching message from the coaches to Young was clear.

“They were telling me I had a great chance to play and telling me how I’d fit in,” he said.

Back in March, Young named a top 10 of Clemson, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and South Carolina.

Young said he is still considering all of the aforementioned schools, but feels Alabama, Florida, Clemson and Ole Miss are recruiting him the hardest.

Where does Clemson stand among those in his top group following an impressive visit?

“I’d say towards the top,” he said.

Young said he doesn’t have any other visits planned as of now. He intends to take official visits in the fall.

As a junior last season, he was credited with 22 tackles for loss and 14 sacks.

