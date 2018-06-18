4-star Pac-12 commit details Clemson interest

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star wide receiver Braedin Huffman-Dixon has liked Clemson for a while. But his interest escalated last summer when he and his mom stopped by campus to check out the school on their own while in the area.

“It was about the same time the youth camp was going on last year,” Huffman-Dixon told TCI. “My mother and I went and just did our own little visit. It’s just a great school with a great staff. They produce a lot of good wide receivers, and the coaching staff is family friendly and God friendly.

“It’s one of the few colleges where they put their Faith into the program and team, and I love that because they teach you that there is something bigger than football. The coaches truly prepare their players from young men to men by example. They show them how a man is supposed to be, from husbands to fathers to coaches.”

Huffman-Dixon, a class of 2019 commitment to Colorado, returned to Clemson this past week for the Dabo Swinney Camp. He competed in the full three-day session of the camp from Tuesday-Thursday.

“I loved it,” he said. “It was great coming out and working with Coach (Jeff) Scott and getting some good competition. The ‘Swinney Games’, those were fun, and I was able to meet new people and make some friends.”

Huffman-Dixon (6-3, 180) impressed Clemson’s co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach with his showing at the camp.

“I got good feedback,” Huffman-Dixon said of what he heard from Scott. “He thanked me for coming, and he was really impressed with me and how I did at the camp.

“He said he’d be in contact with me throughout the year, and hopefully they pull the trigger (on an offer).”

Huffman-Dixon gave his verbal commitment to Colorado in May and said his pledge to the Buffaloes remains “strong.” However, he didn’t shy away when asked what an offer from the Tigers would mean to him.

“It would mean a lot being that Clemson is my dream school,” he said.

Clemson was the last camp on the docket for Huffman-Dixon, who also camped at Colorado and the University of Redlands (Calif.).

In addition to Colorado, Huffman-Dixon lists offers from Arizona State, Georgia, Nebraska, Oregon, Purdue, Southern Cal, UCLA and Utah. He said Purdue and Arizona State are among the schools that have continued to recruit him since he committed.

He has family ties to the Southeast, as his uncle and aunt live in Georgia with his nieces and nephews.

Hot off the press. ‘Back with a Vengeance’ is now available for online orders. TCI takes an in-depth look at the upcoming season as the Tigers march towards another national championship. Order your copy today!