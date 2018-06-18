Clemson makes the cut for 4-star OL

Nokesville (Va.) Patriot four-star offensive lineman Jakai Moore named Clemson one of his top seven schools on Monday afternoon via social media.

Miami, Penn State, North Carolina, Ohio State, South Carolina and Virginia Tech also made the cut for Moore, who has around 20 total offers.

Moore (6-5, 293) received what he called an “amazing” offer from Clemson in May.

“Just knowing that I have (an offer from) one of the top football programs in the country, that’s just amazing,” Moore told The Clemson Insider. “It’s a great feeling.”

Moore is listed as an offensive guard by ESPN and 247Sports, while Rivals rates him as an offensive tackle. The Tigers are recruiting him as a tackle.

Both ESPN and 247Sports rank him as the No. 8 prospect in Virginia and No. 1 offensive lineman in the Old Dominion for the class of 2019.