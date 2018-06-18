What They Are Saying: Mike Williams

Former Clemson standout Mike Williams didn’t have the rookie season he wanted to in 2017, but he is out to prove to the Los Angeles Chargers made a good decision by picking him No. 7 in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about Williams on Twitter.

. @Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams won't even try to put a positive spin about it. He knows his rookie year was a bust.https://t.co/G2TlQQ5aHW — The Greenville News (@GreenvilleNews) June 16, 2018

Mike Williams Turning Heads, Like He Should Be https://t.co/OgIuffqqce pic.twitter.com/P1J1JKb3Dx — Bolts From The Blue (@BFTB_Chargers) June 13, 2018

Hunter Henry out for the year, Chargers have no pass-catching TE. Unfair to call Keenan Allen injury-prone, but, well, he's been hurt a lot. Hard to tell what Mike Williams will become. I ❤️ Tyrell Williams. Getting him so late in best-ball drafts feels like stealing. — Pat Fitzmaurice (@Fitz_FF) June 13, 2018

This is what you've been hoping to hear, Chargers fans. Mike Williams is making his presence felt at minicamp. DETAILS: https://t.co/FLhLD6AywU pic.twitter.com/axpmaJIQ5n — Ricky Henne (@ChargersRHenne) June 12, 2018

Coach Lynn says Jason Verrett and Mike Williams are doing more at minicamp. Says both are progressing well. — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) June 12, 2018

#Chargers WR Mike Williams is practicing today. He is wearing a sweatshirt underneath his jersey. — Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) June 12, 2018

Los Angeles Chargers: Jason Verrett or Mike Williams? Which player has most to prove? #LAChargers https://t.co/uFaC3I94TU — LA Chargers Talk (@Chargers_TT) June 12, 2018

Daily Links: Will Mike Williams Reach His Potential This Year? https://t.co/9GDQIZT18U pic.twitter.com/49N7LYDULl — Zesty Chargers News (@zesty_chargers) June 12, 2018

Hot off the press. ‘Back with a Vengeance’ is now available for online orders. TCI takes an in-depth look at the upcoming season as the Tigers march towards another national championship. Order your copy today!