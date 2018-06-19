Big time WR prospect very high on Clemson

One of the standout wide receivers at the Dabo Swinney Camp two weeks ago was Roswell (Ga.) Centennial’s Julian Nixon.

Despite the fact he won’t turn 16 until February, Nixon has compiled an impressive list of early scholarship offers from programs like Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee and others.

The rising sophomore competed at the Swinney Camp on Wednesday, June 6, and got to showcase his talent in front of Clemson receivers coach Jeff Scott.

“I enjoyed the camp a lot,” Nixon said. “What made it so good was that I was working with coach Scott and he was teaching hands on, and I really felt like he was trying to make me better.”

As a freshman on varsity last season, Nixon tallied 51 receptions, well over 1,000 all-purpose yards and 14 total touchdowns in Georgia’s 6A classification.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound prospect learned some tips from Scott that could make him even better as a wideout.

“He just told me that it’s the little things that make a big difference,” Nixon said, “and he told me when I break down, keep my hands moving, and just keep working hard and don’t become complacent.”

Nixon, who also visited Clemson in April and attended a game in Death Valley last fall, has gotten to know and grown fond of Scott.

“I think coach is cool, and I think he’s a good person,” Nixon said. “I can tell he cares about me as a person and not just a player on the field.”

The Tigers typically don’t offer players as young as Nixon, but he is a prime candidate to eventually pick up a Clemson offer, which would be a big deal for him.

“It would be a blessing to be honest,” he said. “I like Clemson so much, so it would mean a lot considering that Clemson is a school I would want to go to.”

Nixon has also visited Georgia and Auburn this summer, and was planning to camp at Ohio State as well.

